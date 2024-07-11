Russia, China consistently defend their right to sovereign development — official

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and China consistently observe the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, and espouse the idea that their countries have the right to sovereign development, Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control, said before a joint meeting with the National People's Congress (NPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection headed by its chairman Yang Xiaochao.

"Russia and China both in bilateral relations and within multilateral cooperation in the SCO and BRICS consistently observe the principles of mutual respect for states and non-interference in domestic affairs. Moreover, they consistently defend their right to sovereign development," Piskarev noted on his Telegram channel. According to him, the countries plan to continue these efforts.

A joint meeting of the two committees will be held in the State Duma on Thursday. According to Piskarev, such meetings have become regular. "This exchange of experience in lawmaking and law enforcement activities on a wide range of issues, including countering cyberterrorism, extremism, corruption, international organized crime expands the capabilities not only of lawmakers, but also of law enforcement agencies of our countries," Piskarev said.

According to him, the friendship and cooperation between Russia and China is not directed against anyone, "unlike the United States and its satellites." "We are open to dialogue and ready to extend our hand to all those who respect sovereignty, do not interfere in our countries' domestic affairs and are disposed to equal partnership. Such a balanced position from the two great powers contributes to strengthening stability on the planet and arouses confidence from more and more states. However, the United States and its NATO allies are not thrilled about this," Piskarev added.

He recalled that Washington recently published the US Strategy for International Cyberspace and Digital Policy, "where Russia and China are named as the main threat to the US." "It turns out that we threaten to 'undermine the global authority of the United States.' Except that no one can undermine their authority better than the United States itself and its policy of establishing a 'rules-based order' that Washington aggressively imposes on everyone through blackmail, sanctions, and even direct military intervention," Piskarev emphasized.