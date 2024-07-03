Putin highlights regular contact with Turkish president

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he maintains regular contact with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I am very happy to see you, Mr. President," Putin said at a meeting with Erdogan in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.

"We maintain regular contact, exchanging views on the situation between our countries, as well as in the region and the world. However, in fact, we haven’t met for a while, and I am very pleased to hold a personal meeting with you," the Russian leader added.