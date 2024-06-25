Modi’s visit to Russia currently in the pipeline — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Active arrangements are currently underway for a Russian visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

"I can confirm that the Indian premier’s visit is in the pipeline. <…> We are making active preparations for it. This visit will take place," he said as he pledged to announce dates later.

Earlier, The Tribune reported that Modi will make a day-long visit to Moscow on July 8 to boost the ties between India and Russia. The Indian newspaper described Modi’s trip as significant as it comes soon after he was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the helm of the government, and also after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election in March. According to the newspaper, Modi last visited Russia in 2019 when he was in Vladivostok in the country’s Far East. And he last visited Moscow in 2015.

Meanwhile, a source with ties to the new Indian parliament told TASS that Modi’s Russian visit may last two days.

Putin and Modi have maintained regular communication. They first met at the sixth BRICS summit in Brazil in July 2014 and have since held talks on the sidelines of the grouping’s meetings and at other venues and they have also talked over the phone. As Russian president, Putin has paid nine visits to India.

