Kim Jong Un calls Russia 'true friend'

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. North Korean State Affairs President Kim Jong Un called Russia "a true friend" and its President Vladimir Putin "the dearest friend of the Korean people."

Putin and Kim Jong Un made press statements following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea.

"At this moment, as the whole world turns its eyes to Pyongyang, where a friendship mission from Russia has arrived, I stand with my Russian comrades, true friends and associates, in this solemn hall," Kim Jong Un said. He noted that the conclusion of their latest "very robust treaty" between Russia and North Korea would be impossible without the "outstanding foresight" and determination of Putin, "the dearest friend of the Korean people."