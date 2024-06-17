Ukrainian strikes kill over 20 Russians, wound more than 60 over week — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. More than 20 residents from a number of Russian frontline settlements were killed and over 60 people were injured over the past week in Ukrainian armed forces shellings, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"So far, there are almost 90 casualties in their shelling. As many as 64 people have been wounded, including one child, and 23 people have been killed. This happens against the background of the fact that a minimum of 1,500 attacks were recorded during the week on civilian objects. <...> Most of our residents were injured or killed by artillery strikes using NATO 155 mm caliber [shells]," he told Radio Sputnik.

Miroshnik noted that the Ukrainian armed forces are beginning to target civilian infrastructure in Russian frontline settlements more and more as Russian troops are "pushing through" the enemy's defenses and "some settlements" are coming under the control of Russian forces.

He also recalled that over the past week, three journalists came under attack by Ukrainian troops. Two of them were killed and one was injured.