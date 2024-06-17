Russia to consider Georgia’s request to scrap visa requirements — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 17./TASS/. Russian agencies will analyze Georgia's Solidarity for Peace party's appeal to President Vladimir Putin requesting that visa requirements be abolished between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Honestly, I haven't seen [that appeal]. But if there was one, we will see it. And, of course, our relevant agencies will analyze this appeal," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a related question.

Earlier, Solidarity for Peace representatives asked Putin to fully abolish visa requirements for Georgian nationals, as well as to amnesty those who involuntarily violated the rules of stay in Russia before the relaxation of the visa rules. In addition, Georgian politicians asked Putin to ease employment rules for Georgian citizens in Russia.