Russia disappointed by lack of due UN response to journalist’s death — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is disappointed by the fact that the UN Secretariat lacked courage to condemn the latest Ukrainian attack on a Russian TV crew in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in which a cameraman was killed, Russia’s envoy to the UN said.

"A yet another Russian journalist, a cameraman for the NTV television Valery Kozhin was killed in Gorlovka recently. His colleagues were injured. It was a targeted strike. It is disappointing that the UN Secretariat lacked courage to name those responsible and condemn this act of terror," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting, which convened on Russia’s request to discuss West’s decision to permit Ukraine to strike the Russian territory with its weapons.