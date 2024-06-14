Russia to promote new BRICS members’ integration into working bodies — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia will assist the process of new BRICS member countries’ smooth integration into the group’s working bodies and will have made necessary decisions by the summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry.

"Within the framework of Russia’s chairmanship [in BRICS] this year, we will be facilitating the smooth integration of new BRICS members into the group’s working bodies. I ask the government and the Foreign Ministry to carry on substantive work and the dialogue with partners so as to go to the BRICS summit in Kazan with a weighty set of approved decisions which will set the course of our cooperation in politics and security, the economy and finance, science and culture, as well as in sport and humanitarian ties," he said.

According to the president, "BRICS’ potential will enable it to eventually evolve into one of the core regulatory institutions of the multipolar world order."