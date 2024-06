MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted Andrey Belousov, appointed Defense Minister on May 14, to the Russian Security Council as its permanent member.

"To make changes to the lineup of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, <...> including A. R. Belousov, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, in the Security Council of the Russian Federation as a permanent member of this council," the presidential decree said. The document has been made public.