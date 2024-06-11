Russia calls for continuing efforts in Astana format on Syria — Putin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia highly values Turkey’s contribution to the Syrian settlement and calls for continuing efforts in the Astana format, involving Russia, Tukey, and Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"We have played a significant role in the settlement of the Syrian crisis. And I think that it would be right to continue the Astana format, to continue combating terrorism and doing everything we can to normalize the situation in this major region," he said.

"The situation is developing quite positively," Putin said and asked the top Turkish diplomat to convey "his best wishes" to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kazakh-hosted meetings have been held with the participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey since 2017. The sides have reiterated their commitment to the Syrian settlement and further cooperation toward the complete extermination of Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist groups.