Lavrov holds talks with Turkish counterpart

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan are holding negotiations in Nizhny Novgorod on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting, a TASS correspondent reports.

Before the meeting, the ministers warmly greeted each other. Fidan said he had arrived from Moscow just an hour ago. Lavrov expressed hope that his Turkish counterpart's meetings in the Russian capital were useful. The talks then continued in a private format.

The BRICS foreign ministers meeting is taking place in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11. This is the first meeting after the association's expansion.