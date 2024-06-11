Russian ambassador lauds intensified relations with Eritrea

HARARE, June 11. /TASS /. Russia-Eritrea relations are growing, Russian Ambassador to the northeast African country Igor Mozgo told TASS in an interview.

"Political ties between Russia and Eritrea have been on the rise in the past few years," the Russian diplomat said. Among other firsts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to Eritrea, and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki visited Moscow and took part in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg last year, Mozgo said. He also mentioned a recent meeting between economic advisors to the two countries’ presidents and the arrival of a Russian Pacific Fleet frigate for a port call in Massawa in March.

According to Mozgo, Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has given a boost to bilateral relations. "The people of Eritrea, who have been battered by Western pressure, sanctions and hegemony, have long waited for someone to dare slap the West 'in its face' and put it in its place," he continued. Since the special military operation began, Eritrea has known that the war on Russia in Ukraine is not being waged by the Ukrainians, but rather by NATO and the hegemon in Washington, he added. "Therefore, they [Eritrea] immediately came down on the side of Russia and have pursued this course ever since," he said, extending hope for a continued bilateral cooperation in politics and other fields.

Political dialogue and Eritrea’s consistent and firm support to Russia in the international arena have brought the two countries closer together at the UN and other major international platforms, Mozgo concluded.