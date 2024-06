DONETSK, June 11. /TASS/. A woman was killed in an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), city mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on his Telegram channel.

"Following a shelling attack by Ukrainian Nazis on the Stroitel neighborhood, a female resident of Gorlovka was killed," he said.

The mayor also expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victim.