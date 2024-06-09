Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. At this point, Ukraine is fully controlled, governed and sponsored by the United States and its NATO allies, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

"Ukraine? What is Ukraine? The present-day Ukraine is <…> some sort of a dominion, which is directly governed by the United States and NATO countries. They have been sustaining it," Medvedev said, commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remarks that Ukraine is "strong and cannot be brought to its knees."

He also said that Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism.".