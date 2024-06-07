Russia hits Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites with 27 strikes over week

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia delivered 27 combined strikes by precision weapons against Ukrainian energy facilities ensuring the operation of military-industrial enterprises over the week in retaliation to Kiev’s attempts to damage its energy facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On June 1-7 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 27 combined strikes by ground-based, air-launched and seaborne precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy sites ensuring the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage on Russia’s energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia hammers Western arms arsenals, Ukrainian troops, mercenaries over week

Russia’s strikes also targeted Western arms arsenals, naval drone depots, Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries over the week, the ministry reported.

"In addition, the strikes targeted Western weapons and ammunition arsenals, missile/artillery armament and naval drone depots, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units and foreign mercenaries. The goals of the strikes were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,400 troops, five tanks in Kharkov area over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops and five tanks in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses in combat operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of seven Ukrainian army formations, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades. Over the week, they repelled 36 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army. The enemy’s losses over the reporting period amounted to 1,400 personnel, five tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, among them a Stryker armored fighting vehicle and two M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture, 32 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better positions over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and repulsed 11 Ukrainian army counterattacks over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s four mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an airmobile brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. In addition, they repulsed 11 counterattacks by enemy formations," the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 2,850 personnel, two tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 34 motor vehicles and 25 field artillery guns," it specified.

Russian troops liberate Paraskoviyevka community in Donetsk area over week

Russian troops liberated the community of Paraskoviyevka and improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and liberated the settlement of Paraskoviyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian army formations," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the week amounted to 2,835 personnel, 14 armored combat vehicles, 29 motor vehicles and 35 field artillery guns, among them 13 Western-made weapons, and also a Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, it specified.

"Seven field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian troops liberate Umanskoye community in DPR over week

Russian troops kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Umanskoye in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They inflicted damage on nine Ukrainian army and National Guard formations and repelled 39 enemy attacks," the ministry said.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction over the week amounted to 2,690 personnel, two tanks, among them a US-made Abrams tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, including two US-manufactured Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, 62 field artillery guns and a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher," it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 935 troops in south Donetsk area over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 935 troops and two tanks in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of two Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades over the week, it specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 935 personnel, two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 37 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian troops inflict 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kherson area over week

Russian troops inflicted roughly 430 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three marine infantry brigades, a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard formation of the Ukrainian army. The enemy lost as many as 430 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 32 motor vehicles and 24 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 warplanes, 424 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets, 93 rockets of multiple launch rocket systems and 424 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 planes, two Tochka-U tactical missiles, two S-200 surface-to-air missiles upgraded for striking ground targets, 17 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, three missiles of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, three Neptune anti-ship missiles, 93 US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha rockets and 424 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Lancet drone destroys Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft with a Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle, the ministry reported.

"In addition, a Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack plane," the ministry said.

Twenty-seven Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Twenty-seven Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 27 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 610 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 25,326 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,287 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,330 multiple rocket launchers, 10,188 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,336 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.