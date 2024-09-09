Enemy wanted to disrupt elections, sow panic, Russian society consolidated — politician

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. One of the goals of the enemy's invasion of the Kursk Region and attempts to invade other border areas was to disrupt elections and sow panic in society and the political system, but citizens responded with consolidation, United Russia Supreme Council Chairman Boris Gryzlov said.

"One of the goals of the enemy's invasion of the Kursk Region, attempts to invade other border regions was to disrupt the Russian elections, thereby sowing panic in society and the political system. The enemy has tried to take into account the calendar of our elections before, hoping to sway the situation. At the same time, as always, Russian society responded to aggression and escalation with even greater consolidation around our president," he said.

According to Gryzlov, "thanks to the resilience, bravery and military skill" of the Russian military, "thanks to the courage and consolidation" of the Russian people, as well as the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "the enemy, which historically seeks to divide" society and then the country, was not able to achieve its goals. "The stability of the political system, ensured by the United Russia party, played a very important role in this," he pointed out.

On September 6-8, nearly 4,000 election campaigns at all levels were held in Russia's regions. Direct elections of the heads of Russian regions were held in 21 regions. In 13 regions of Russia, people elected deputies to regional parliaments. By-elections to the State Duma were also held in three single-mandate districts.