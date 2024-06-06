Diplomat dismisses Biden’s remark on US not authorizing strikes on Moscow as cynical

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. A remark by US President Joe Biden who said earlier on Thursday that Washington is not authorizing strikes on Moscow is cynical and indecent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Biden’s remark <…> is so cynical and indecent that I wonder how such a high-profile official can make such a statement today," Galuzin said.

Earlier, the US president said that Washington allows strikes near the border but forbids strikes deep inside Russia and "does not authorize strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin."

The Russian deputy foreign minister called Biden's words "yet another eloquent proof of the falsity of the US thesis" about Kiev's allegedly independent decisions on the part of the resistance to Russia and, in general, about the policy of the Ukrainian authorities. "We now see that it is official Washington that is issuing goals and instructions and outlining a zone of possible military actions for the Kyiv regime. All this only confirms that this Kiev regime is a priori not independent and completely subordinate to the Americans," the senior diplomat pointed out.

"I assume that any attempt to violate Russian territory, regardless of its geographical location, will receive a worthy response, and those who try to shell us in this way will bitterly regret it," Galuzin concluded.

