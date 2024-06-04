PM Mishustin calls on EAEU to ratify FTA with Iran as soon as possible

NESVIZH, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called on his colleagues in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to speed up work on ratifying the free trade agreement signed with Iran, he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

"One of our future tasks is to ensure the entry into force of a full-fledged free trade agreement with Iran, which was signed in December last year. The Russian State Duma adopted a law on ratification of the agreement last week. All parties have to quickly complete their internal procedures," he said.

According to the prime minister, this is particularly important given the interest of Iranian partners in deepening interaction with the EAEU. "We welcome it and invite Iran to constructive dialogue and expansion of practical cooperation," he added.