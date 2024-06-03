Russia imposes sanctions against UK citizens responsible for anti-Russian policy — MFA

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia has imposed sanctions against a number of UK politicians, journalists and experts responsible for anti-Russian activities, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In response to the hostile actions from the British side, a decision has been made to put a number of representatives of the political establishment, press corps and expert community of the UK on the Russian stop-list," the ministry said. "Among them are local politicians responsible for formulating and putting into practice London's anti-Russian policy, journalists found lying and promoting Russophobia, as well as experts who cover important socio-political events in our country in a negative and contrary to reality manner."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the provocative anti-Russian rhetoric of British officials and London's practical steps to continue military development of Ukraine show the "unfailing determination of the British leadership to continue a tough systemic confrontation" with Russia. "At the same time, as before, the leading role in planting Russophobia and spreading disinformation about Russia is played by the UK media working at the behest of the authorities," it went on to say.

"British efforts on discrediting and internationally isolating Russia, including in the context of the special military operation, will be inevitably resolutely and harshly rebuffed by us," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Moscow is urging London to abandon any military support for Ukraine resulting in victims among civilians and merely prolonging the agony of a neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," it added.