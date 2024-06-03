Russia congratulates Sheinbaum on her victory in Mexico's presidential election — MFA

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory in the Mexican presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told reporters.

"We congratulate Mrs. Sheinbaum on this huge accomplishment," the deputy foreign minister said in response to a TASS question.

According to Mexico's National Electoral Institute, Claudia Sheinbaum, running on the Let's Continue Making History Together ticket, is leading in the Mexican presidential election with almost 57.7% of the vote after 25% of the ballots have been counted. Her main rival, from the opposition Strength and Heart for Mexico alliance, Xochitl Galvez, has 30% of the vote. Jorge Alvarez Maynez of the Civic Movement is in third place with 10% of the vote.