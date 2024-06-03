Russia wipes out nearly 24,000 Ukrainian servicemen, mercenaries near LPR in May — expert

LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian servicemen eliminated almost 24,000 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in May, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The enemy's losses on the LPR borders amounted to about 23,490 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries. This is 6,305 more than in April," he said.

Marochko also added that in May Russian servicemen repelled 153 attempts of the enemy to invade the territory of the LPR.

According to him, over the past month Russian troops destroyed 51 Ukrainian tanks, 341 field artillery guns, eight electronic warfare stations, 50 field ammunition depots and over 460 different vehicles.