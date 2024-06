MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Artillerymen of Russia’s battlegroup West have disrupted several rotations of Ukrainian units, the Defense Ministry said.

"They shelled the enemy with 82-mm mortars and infantry. Several rotations were disrupted," the ministry quoted a serviceman as saying.

The Ukrainian AGS-17 grenade launcher was also destroyed. "The grenade launcher was destroyed with the first hit," he added.