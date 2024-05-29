Ukrainian forces shell borderline Belgorod Region over 80 times in past day

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled residential areas of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region more than 80 times over the past 24 hours, moreover, over 20 explosive devices were dropped from drones and over ten drones attacked the region, the attacks resulted in a civilian casualty, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Six explosive devices were dropped from a UAV on the village of Shchetinovka of the Belgorod district, and another drone made a fall with subsequent detonation. A local civilian was injured. The man, who suffered a shrapnel wound to his left thigh, reached a medical facility by himself," he wrote.

In particular, the Ukrainian forces fired three artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor, seven MLRS rockets at Tolokonnoye, six artillery shells at Petrovka and two MLRS rockets at Yasny Zory. The governor added that Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the settlements of Dubovoye, Beryozovo, Novaya Derevnya, Golovino and Nikolskoye.

"Eight explosive devices were dropped from a UAV on the village of Zhuravlevka, and three explosive devices on the premises of the border crossing automobile checkpoint 'Nekhoteevka,'" the regional governor wrote.

Gladkov pointed out that damage caused by drone attacks was spotted in the settlements of Tavrovo, Dubovoye, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, and Maysky. Six explosives were dropped from a drone on the village of Tsapovka, two more - on Sovkhoznoye, and one - on each of the town of Graivoron, the villages of Novostroevka-Vtoraya and Spodaryushino. Gladkov wrote that four mortars were fired at Novostroevka-Vtoraya. Seven shelling attacks were recorded on the outskirts of Popovka and an FPV drone detonated on the outskirts of the village of Staroselye, causing no casualties.

"In the Shebekino urban district, the village of Murom came under shelling, with 16 strikes recorded. <…> In addition, Murom came under the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack with three UAVs. <…> Fourteen mortars were fired at the farm of Terezovka, four tank rounds were fired at Sereda, and four and six mortars were fired at Maryino and the village of Belyanka, respectively. An agricultural enterprise in the village of Grafovka was attacked with an FPV drone. <…> The enemy attacked the village of Leninsky with an FPV drone and the village of Sereda with a 'kamikaze' drone," the Belgorod Region governor said.