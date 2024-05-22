Ukraine fired at least 30 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day, governor says

BELGOROD, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces used at least 30 munitions and 31 drones to strike the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The shelling targeted the Belgorod, Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, Krasnogvardeysky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, as well as the Valuisky, Graivoronsky, Starooskolsky and Shebekinsky municipal districts, he said on Telegram.

"In the Korochansky district near the village of Nechayevo, a crater with a diameter of about 60 cm and fragments of an explosive object were found in a field. No one was injured, and nothing was damaged. Police cordoned off the territory, and bomb engineers are expected to come to the scene for an inspection," Gladkov said.

As a result of the shelling, a number of houses and cars suffered damage.

"After the Ukrainian air raid, additional damage was found in the Dubovskoye rural settlement where two single-family homes, an apartment building and four cars were damaged. In the Tavrovskoye rural settlement, damaged were two single-family homes and three cars; in the Novosadovskoye rural settlement, two single-family homes, outbuildings and one car; in the Shchetinovskoye rural settlement, a single-family home and three cars; in the Nikolskoye rural settlement, one single-family home and outbuildings; in the Razumnoye settlement, one single-family home and two cars; in the Streletskoye rural settlement, one single-family home; in the Yasnozorenskoye rural settlement, one car," Gladkov said.

Earlier Gladkov said one person was killed and four were wounded. Also, a seven-year-old child was injured in the village of Koloskovo in the Valuyskiy municipal while handling a munition.