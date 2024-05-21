Lavrov sees no reason to speak about change of Iran’s foreign policy course towards Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that there is no reason for speculations regarding any potential changes in Iran’s foreign policy course after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

A TASS reporter asked the foreign minister if Raisi’s demise could affect Tehran’s foreign policy course and the bilateral relations with Russia during a press conference after the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

"I honestly see no reason to speculate on the topic of changes in the foreign policy course of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the minister replied.

In this regard, Lavrov underscored that the head of the Iranian delegation to the Council meeting Mehdi Safari "reaffirmed the clear interest in implementation of a number of practical projects in transportation, in energy, that were negotiated by the presidents [of Russia and Iran], and that are in a very high demand in the interest of development of the Islamic republic of Iran, as well as in the interest of development of the North-South Corridor."

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Ale-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard crashed in the province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and crew members were killed. A special commission has been created to look into the causes of the crash. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been appointed as interim president. The elections have been scheduled for June 28.