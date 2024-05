MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. A single-family house was damaged in the village of Malinovka in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine as a result of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The village of Malinovka was attacked by a kamikaze drone, which hit a single-family house. Luckily, no one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the drone damaged the house’s roof and facade, and broke its windows.