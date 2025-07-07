Belarus seeks full-fledged BRICS membership — foreign minister

MINSK, July 7. /TASS/. Minsk is striving for full membership in BRICS, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told BelTA following his participation in the group’s summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Belarus was granted BRICS partner country status in January 2025, joining the first group of partners immediately after this category was introduced at the previous summit in Kazan.

"We are grateful to the BRICS member states for the support they have provided at this stage, but our ultimate goal remains full membership in BRICS. We will continue to work toward this and look forward to the association’s further expansion," Ryzhenkov said.

He noted that Minsk has traditionally participated in BRICS parliamentary events. "This year was no exception: a delegation from our National Assembly took part in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia. We are particularly interested in BRICS youth activities. Working with young people is an investment in the future and is one of Belarus’ top national development priorities.

We support and will continue to contribute to the BRICS youth movement, as reaffirmed by the Belarusian delegation at the 11th BRICS Youth Summit recently held in Brazil," he added.

Outlining Minsk’s priorities within BRICS, Ryzhenkov highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in politics and security, guided by the principles of mutual respect, indivisible security, and ensuring each country’s right to development without confrontation.

"This is a necessary condition for building an equitable, multipolar system of international relations. We stand in full solidarity with the Brazilian chairmanship and share its position on the need to consistently defend multilateralism in international relations. This is the only way to preserve the international order amid growing polarization and the threat of global fragmentation," Ryzhenkov stressed.