Putin’s BRICS Summit speech dominates front pages of Brazilian press

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro has dominated headlines across Brazil's major newspapers, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Russian leader delivered his remarks via video link at the summit. Notably, Brazil’s leading newspaper O Globo, with a circulation of several hundred thousand copies, featured screenshots from Putin’s remarks on its front page.

In his speech, the Russian president stated that BRICS significantly surpasses the G7 in economic terms, while liberal globalization has exhausted itself. Putin emphasized that the bloc continues to expand and enjoys broad support among nations of the Global South and East.