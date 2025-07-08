MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Seventeen residents of several Russian regions were killed last week during attacks by Ukrainian forces, and over 140 people, including eight children, were injured, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the Crimes committed by the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"According to data collected by the envoy’s office on crimes committed by the Kiev regime, 159 civilians were affected by attacks last week: 142 were wounded, including eight minors, and 17 died. […] The highest number of casualties was recorded in the Belgorod Region, Udmurt Republic, Donetsk People’s Republic, and Kherson Region," he said.

Miroshnik added that Ukrainian troops continued to launch massive drone attacks on Russian regions last week. The Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions were most frequently targeted by Ukrainian drones.

"The Ukrainian Armed formations intensified drone attacks along with shelling of the Belgorod Region. On one day alone, 146 munitions were fired at Krasnoyaruzhsky District. In total, 39 civilians were injured and two killed in the region due to Ukrainian Armed formations attacks last week," the official said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative emphasized that over the week, the enemy launched around 2,800 various munitions at Russian regions.