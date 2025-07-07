Serbian party says country should join BRICS, save itself headache of joining EU

BELGRADE, July 7. /TASS/. The Movement of Socialists, founded by the former head of Serbia’s Security Information Agency (BIA) Aleksandar Vulin, believes the country would be better served trying to get into BRICS than the EU, thus saving itself a lot of headache in the process.

"There are no humiliating preconditions and endless transition periods in BRICS. They are building relations of a partnership, based on equality and mutual respect," the movement said in a statement.

"Instead of a color revolution, organized and financed by the EU political establishment, let us make a u-turn and face BRICS - a group that guarantees equality and cooperation without dictate, where Serbia will be among its friends," the statement reads.

Currently, official EU candidate status has been granted to Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and Montenegro. Brussels is pressuring Serbia to grant this status to the unrecognized region of Kosovo, which de-facto implies recognition of its independence.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan enjoy the status of partner countries.