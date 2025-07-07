DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Russian troops are consistently enveloping Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for its liberation from Ukrainian troops, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"We also see the advance in the Krasnoarmeysk direction and we see liberated settlements. The most important thing is that we see quite a consistent envelopment of the city itself, which will eventually lead to its liberation, beyond any doubt," Pushilin said.

Russian forces are expanding the area under their control in the Velikaya Novosyolka and Krasny Liman directions and have achieved considerable successes in Chasov Yar that will enable them to fully liberate the community from Ukrainian troops "in the foreseeable future," he added.

The Ukrainian military is also trying to counterattack in areas near the settlements of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Redkodub in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.