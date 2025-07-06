Russian forces about to liberate Chasov Yar — DPR’s head

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Russian forces have advance toward the settlement of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and will soon liberate Konstantinovka, the DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin said.

"As for the Konstantinovka area, several settlements have been liberated. We also see certain progress in Chasov Yar and expect good news from it. And then, Konstantinovka will be liberated," as follows from a video posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, the operational situation in this front section is favorable.

Pushilin’s advisor, Igor Kimakovsky, told TASS earlier that Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian troops to Chasov Yar’s western suburbs.