Russian forces move to flank Ukrainian troops in northeast of Donetsk area — analyst

LUGANSK, July 7 /TASS/. The liberation of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region is enabling Russian fighters to perform an enveloping maneuver around the Ukrainian forces that are entrenched to the northeast of the settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, military analyst Andrey Marochko said.

"About the liberation of Dachnoye, with the advancement in this settlement, our troops are, essentially moving to flank the Ukrainian battlegroup that is entrenched to northeast to this settlement on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," he told TASS.

According to Marochko, there are strategic heights near Dachnoye, where the enemy is "fiercely" resisting.

"We are pushing, of course, from Orekhovo to the south, but here the enemy is fiercely resisting. In order to safeguard our troops and reduce losses we simply did not make head-on attacks, but began to flank this battlegroup," he said.

The analyst also said Russian fighters are advancing from Dachnoye toward Novopavlovka. The move in this area will "make the situation worse for the Ukrainian militants who have entrenched in that area on the western administrative borders of the Donetsk republic," Marochko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the Russian forces had liberated Dachnoye.