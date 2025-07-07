MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Dachnoye, the first community in the Dnepropetrovsk Region along with the settlement of Bessalovka in the Sumy Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active and decisive operations <…> Battlegroup North units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Bessalovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses about 1,245 troops in all frontline areas over past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,245 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 180 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 130 troops, a tank and a multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 440 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia's Battlegroup Center, more than 200 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 85 troops and two artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

In the Sumy direction in the past 24 hours, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Zapselye, Olshanka, Khrapovshchina, Yunakovka, Sadki, Varachino and Bititsa in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kazachya Lopan and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and four field artillery systems in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Petro-Ivanovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Zelyonaya Dolina and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel and three armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and two HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 pickup trucks, an artillery system, two electronic warfare stations, two US-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counterfire radar stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, Fyodorovka, Belaya Gora, Konstantinovka, Shcherbinovka and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 130 personnel, a tank, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Western-made artillery system and a pickup truck in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Suvorovo, Muravka, Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 440 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 pickup trucks and three field artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Voskresenka and Karla Marksa in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, an artillery system and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 85 Ukrainian troops and two enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye and Plavni in the Zaporozhye Region, Mikhailovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 85 Ukrainian army personnel, nine motor vehicles, two artillery systems, five electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and a fuel depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army recruitment centers, UAV workshops over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian army recruitment centers and attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the Ukrainian army’s territorial recruitment centers, an enterprise for the assembly and the sites for the storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and fuel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 402 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 402 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs and 402 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 68,049 unmanned aerial vehicles, 614 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,156 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,576 multiple rocket launchers, 27,079 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,760 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.