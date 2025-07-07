MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The liberation of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) would mark a significant strategic success for the Russian Armed Forces and a major blow to the Ukrainian army, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The Krasnoarmeysk sector is a critical area, both for us and for the enemy. For us, first and foremost, it means liberating the occupied territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Obviously, Krasnoarmeysk is <...> the industrial heart of Donbass, a key transportation hub that previously connected routes across Ukraine. Naturally, capturing such a strategically important settlement would be a major achievement for our troops and a serious defeat for Ukrainian militants," he said in an interview with Sputnik Radio.

Earlier, DPR Head Denis Pushilin stated on the TV channel Rossiya 24 that Russian forces are methodically encircling Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR to liberate it from Ukrainian troops.