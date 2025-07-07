Russian PM presents nomination to Transport Minister’s office to the State Duma

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented the candidacy of Andrey Nikitin to the position of the minister of transport to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in accordance with Part 2 of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation presented the candidacy of Andrey Nikitin to the position of the Minister of Transport to the State Duma," the press service of the Cabinet said.

Nikitin was earlier appointed as the acting minister by Russian President Vladimir Putin.