Lavrov invites BRICS nations to join international drills in Russia in September

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited BRICS nations to take part in international drills involving rapid response teams for epidemiological emergencies, set to take place in Russia’s port of Kronstadt in September.

"I would like to inform you that this September, the city of Kronstadt, located near St. Petersburg, is scheduled to host an international exercise for rapid response teams addressing epidemiological emergencies. We welcome participation from all our partners," he told a BRICS summit session on environmental issues.

Lavrov added that Russia consistently supports developing nations in strengthening healthcare systems and boosting epidemiological security.

"Among other efforts, relevant initiatives, including the establishment of laboratories and production of vaccines, are being carried out in 15 African countries," the minister said.