Trump says he would like to be able to lift US sanctions against Iran

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to have the opportunity "at the right time" to lift the unilateral US sanctions imposed on Iran.

"We took the sanctions off Syria to give them a chance… and I’d love to lift sanctions on Iran too at the right time so they can rebuild peacefully," he said.

Trump said he would "love to, at the right time, lift sanctions on Iran," adding, "I hope the war with Iran is over. I think they want to meet and make peace." His envoy Steve Witkoff claimed talks with Iranian officials are expected "next week or so."

Trump also stated that he could hardly imagine a scenario in which the United States would need to resort to military force against Iran again.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran during the night of June 13. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States entered the conflict nine days after the escalation: on the night of June 22, US armed forces struck three of Iran’s nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest American airbase in the Middle East, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was caused. Later, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.