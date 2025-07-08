US-Iran talks may take place next week

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. Negotiations between the United States and Iran will most likely take place next week, US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"[This meeting will happen] very soon. Next week or so," he said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

US President Donald Trump, for his part, stated that Iran asked for a meeting. According to the American leader, he does not see much point in negotiations with the Islamic Republic since the US has already destroyed its nuclear program. The US president also stated that Washington is unlikely to need to use military force against Iran again.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation, striking Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked Al Udeid, the largest US airbase in the Middle East, located in Qatar. Following these events, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. The truce came into effect on June 24.