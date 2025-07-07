Recently dismissed transport minister Roman Starovoit found dead in his car: what is known

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, who was dismissed from his post by President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning, was found dead in his car in the Moscow suburb of Odintsovo just hours after the dismissal.

Ex-minister’s death

- Today, the body of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found in his personal car, parked in the Odintsovo urban district.

- The Russian Investigative Committee’s official spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that the body was found with a gunshot wound.

- Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow Region office are working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

- The death is preliminarily being called a suicide.

Starovoit’s resignation

- Starovoit was relieved of his duties on Monday morning.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently appointed Andrey Nikitin acting transport minister.

- Starovoit was not dismissed from the position due to a loss of trust; otherwise, the presidential decree would have explicitly stated so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

- Starovoit took charge of the Transport Ministry in May 2024.