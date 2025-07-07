Grenade goes off in Ryazan bar: What happened

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. An explosion ripped through a bar in the historical center of Ryazan, killing one person and injuring four, the regional government said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

What happened

- The explosion reportedly occurred in a lounge bar on Cathedral Street in Ryazan, the regional government said.

- It happened at 6 p.m. Moscow time.

- The blast killed one person.

- Four more people were injured. They were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

- According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to careless handling of a live grenade, which was mistaken for a replica.

- No fire broke out in the building.

Government reaction

- Emergency services are working at the scene. Investigators are determining the circumstances of the incident.

- Currently, police are questioning one of the victims.