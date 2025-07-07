Russia explains reasons for deplorable state of OSCE — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has outlined the fundamental causes of the deplorable state of the OSCE and explained its real place in the new international architecture to Muriel Peneveyre, head of the Eurasia Department of the Swiss Federal Migration Service, Head of the Working Group on Switzerland's Chairmanship in the OSCE in 2026, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said in a statement that the parties had discussed the situation in the organization.

"The Russian side outlined assessments of the fundamental reasons for the current deplorable state of affairs in the OSCE and its real place in the new international architecture," the ministry noted.

"The role of the current chairmanship in the return of the OSCE to normal work was emphasized, which requires strict observance of the fundamental rule of consensus and consideration of the views of all participating states.".