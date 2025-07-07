Russia values UN role in Cyprus settlement — Russian ambassador

NICOSIA, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow highly appreciates the United Nations’ efforts in promoting a Cyprus settlement and the world organization's stance on resolving the island's division, Russian Ambassador to Nicosia Murat Zyazikov told TASS.

The ambassador’s remarks came as the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, resumed her mission, returning to the island after consultations in Ankara, Athens, London, and Brussels. On July 7, she launched new rounds of talks with leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities to prepare for another summit on the Cyprus issue.

"We acknowledge the UN’s tireless efforts to advance the resolution of one of the region's most long-standing problems, which has remained unresolved for more than half a century," Zyazikov said. "The Cyprus settlement is vital for ensuring stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean, as shown by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s consistent focus on this issue and the active efforts of his envoy Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar."

The Russian diplomat emphasized that Moscow supports "a comprehensive, viable, and fair resolution to the Cyprus question within the established international legal framework outlined in UN Security Council resolutions, with mandatory respect for the legitimate interests and concerns" of both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities. "As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia aims to contribute to conditions for the island’s stable and prosperous development for the benefit of all its residents," Zyazikov added.

He stressed that the UN remains the most authoritative platform for addressing international disputes. "This global institution, whose 80th anniversary Russia, Cyprus, and the international community will mark this fall, was founded on the principles of a just world order that emerged after the great victory in World War II and continues to serve as a genuine venue for multilateral diplomacy. The UN is a pillar of a multipolar world, and its work helps to preserve the necessary balance of power and interests among both large and small states, ensuring sustainable development across regions and continents," Zyazikov noted. He added that the organization’s peacekeeping operations worldwide, including its mission in Cyprus, "clearly demonstrate the UN's value as a legitimate mediator in addressing conflicts."