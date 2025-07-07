Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Non-Russian citizens will now be allowed to enlist in the military, according to a law signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Amendments were made to several legislative acts, including the laws On Military Duty and Military Service, On Defense and On the Status of Military Personnel.

Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime.

The law comes into force from the date of its official publication. It was expedited "in order to take urgent additional measures to restaff the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the explanatory note to the document says.