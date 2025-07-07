Trump announces 35% tariffs on imports from Serbia effective August 1

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The United States has decided to impose customs tariffs of 35% on imports from Serbia, effective August 1. US President Donald Trump announced the decision in a message addressed to Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, which he posted on Monday on his Truth Social account.

According to the document, should the Serbian authorities decide to impose retaliatory tariffs against Washington, the United States will raise its tariff rate on Serbian imports accordingly. Trump warned that the rate would increase by the amount that Belgrade chooses to impose.

In addition, Trump has sent notifications regarding the introduction of tariffs to the leaders of several other countries. The tariff rates for these nations will be as follows: Tunisia, 25%; Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30%; Indonesia, 32%; Bangladesh, 35%; Cambodia, 36%; and Thailand, 36%.

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from Kazakhstan, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. He also introduced tariffs on imports from South Africa (30%), Laos (40%), and Myanmar (40%).

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of customs tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. The universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, while individual tariffs came into force on April 9. On the same day, the US President announced a 90-day suspension of some retaliatory tariffs. As explained by the White House, this measure was taken to allow time for trade consultations. During this period, a universal tariff rate of 10% applies.

On June 27, Trump clarified that within approximately one and a half weeks, the United States would notify a number of countries with which it does not plan to sign separate trade agreements about the future terms of their bilateral trade relations, specifically the tariff rates applicable to goods they export to the US market.