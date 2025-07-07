Airlines cancel 485 flights in Russia over weekend amid restrictions

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Airlines scrapped a total of 485 flights between July 5 and 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT) on July 6 due to airspace restrictions imposed on airports in central Russia, according to data from the Federal Air Transport Agency.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, 40 flights were delayed for more than two hours at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and 104 flights were delayed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg. A total of 1,065 arrivals and departures are scheduled at Sheremetyevo today, and 685 at Pulkovo.

"Airlines canceled 485 flights from July 5 to 6:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 7, with 88 flights diverted to alternate airports. In total, 1,900 flights were delayed; 43,000 tickets were refunded; 94,000 passengers were provided with hotel accommodation; 199,000 vouchers were distributed for drinks and 155,000 for meals," the agency reported.

All airports are currently functioning normally, handling inbound and outbound flights. The Federal Air Transport Agency emphasized that Russia’s aviation system had shown its resilience to external disruptions. Airlines possess sufficient resources to maintain operations under current circumstances.

In general, passengers are provided with all services in line with federal aviation regulations, including food, beverages, and hotel accommodation. It is essential for airlines to sustain operations at full capacity. Any disputes should be resolved in the passengers’ favor, the agency underscored.