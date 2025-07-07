DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been knocked out of some positions in the village of Voskresenka in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said Igor Kimakovsky, advisor to the republic’s head.

"Our troops have flushed out Ukrainian armed formations from a number of positions on the territory of the village of Yanvarskoye in the western part of the region," he said.

According to the official, this is one of the last settlements in this part of the region that is still occupied by Ukrainian forces.