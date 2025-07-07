Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 1.62% to 2,756.14 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index plunged by 1.48% to 1,102.97 points. The yuan dropped by eleven kopecks to 10.83 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index opened the week below 2,800 points and retreated during the main trading session. Geopolitics did not bring positive signals in recent days, rather the opposite, the US President threatened countries to introduce extra 10% tariffs for supporting BRICS over the weekend. There is no clarity regarding the continuation of peaceful talks with Ukraine," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,725-2,825 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700 - 2,800 points on Tuesday.