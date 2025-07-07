BRICS' expansion does not make it weaker — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejects the idea that BRICS makes itself weaker by expanding, believing that the group is destined for great things.

"They [media] are probably projecting their own anxieties, having witnessed NATO’s expansion," Lavrov said, commenting on Western media reports that BRICS’ expansion is undermining its ability to act as a unified bloc.

"There has never been such a risk within BRICS, and I do not see any risk of us losing our focus," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

He said that "BRICS has always relied in all its steps on the principles of equality, mutual respect, consensus, one that reflects a balance of interests, and not dictated by a "big brother."

"I cannot agree with these contrived attempts to describe BRICS as an organization that is getting away from its purpose. On the contrary, its potential is just beginning to unfold.".