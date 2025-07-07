Russia’s ex-transport minister committed suicide, investigators say

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Ex-transport minister of Russia Roman Starovoit committed suicide in his personal car in Odintsovo, Moscow Region, official spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Investigative authorities of the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region are working at the scene; circumstances of the occurrence are being ascertained. Suicide is the primary version," she said.

Starovoit was dismissed in the morning of July 7 by the presidential decree. He headed the ministry since May 2024.